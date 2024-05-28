Bus driver injured, 37 passengers escape unharmed in LPT1 crash

KUANTAN: A bus driver was injured while 37 passengers escaped unharmed after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident with a lorry at KM218.5 of the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) heading east early this morning.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the bus driven by a 40-year-old man along with a second driver aged 36 was en route carrying 37 passengers from Nilai to Kuala Terengganu.

At about 1 am, the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear of the lorry transporting a consignment of clothes, he said.

The bus driver suffered injuries to his hands, legs and head and was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here,” he said in a statement today.

“All 37 bus passengers and the co-driver did not suffer any injuries and continued their journey to Terengganu on a replacement bus,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, in KUALA LUMPUR, six vehicles parked on the roadside suffered damage after being hit by an express bus that veered off near Maxim Residence, Alam Damai Cheras, here last night.

Kuala Lumpur deputy Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah said police received a call about the incident shortly before midnight.

He said investigations revealed the bus was en route from Penang to drop off passengers at The Residence Condominium, Cheras, and veered off while descending the ramp on Jalan 3/144a.

“At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying 31 passengers aged between 20 and 50. However, none of them sustained any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bus driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol abuse.

