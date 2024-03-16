A Malaysian express bus driver was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and banned from driving for two years after he was found guilty of driving over the legs of a passenger.

The Straits Times reported that, Gunaselan R Subramaniam, 45 was convicted of causing grievous hurt to Tuminah Sapie by driving the bus in a negligent manner.

Tuminah - who was 74 at the time - had been the last passenger to leave the vehicle at the Woodlands Checkpoint on June 24, 2019. She had been standing on the steps of the rear exit to alight the vehicle when Gunaseelan drove off, causing her to fall out of the bus.

The rear tyre ran over her legs, resulting in multiple fractures, including a mangled right lower limb. The woman was forced to undergo a double above-knee amputation due to the severity of her injuries.

Gunaselan admitted in court to feeling a bump after driving a short distance, evidencing his lack of due care and attention. Witness testimony further revealed that he was speaking on the phone at the time of the accident.