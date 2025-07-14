German backpacker survives 11 nights in Australian bush after crash

SYDNEY: A German backpacker who spent 11 harrowing nights stranded in the Australian wilderness has shared her story of survival after a car crash left her disoriented and lost.

Carolina Wilga, 26, was discovered on a rarely used track in Western Australia last week, far from her abandoned vehicle.

Authorities described her survival as extraordinary given the harsh conditions.

Wilga’s van was found lodged in dense bushland near Beacon, with recovery gear still beneath its wheels.

In a statement released by Western Australia Police, she explained her decision to leave the vehicle despite having supplies.

“I lost control of the car and rolled down a slope. The impact left me confused, and I wandered away,“ she said.

Rescuers located Wilga on Friday, weak but alive.

She had sustained severe sunburn, dehydration and countless insect bites, surviving on minimal food and rainwater.

Police revealed she took shelter in a cave at night, clinging to hope despite fading optimism.

Tania Henley, the driver who spotted her, told the ABC she noticed Wilga waving weakly by the roadside.

“She was fragile, covered in bites, and barefoot—her resilience is unbelievable,“ Henley said.

Wilga was airlifted to Perth for medical treatment.

Expressing gratitude, Wilga credited the search teams and well-wishers for keeping her going.

“Their belief in me gave me strength during my darkest hours,“ she said. – AFP