Sabah FC preps for M-League with new signings and friendlies

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC remains in the team-building stage as they prepare for the upcoming Malaysia League season, set to begin in August.

Head coach Alto Linus stated that the Rhinos will play additional friendly matches to fine-tune their squad before the competition starts.

“We need another three to four friendlies to ensure the team is fully prepared,” Alto said in a statement.

He also expressed confidence in the performance of new foreign signings Dean Pelekanos, Dane Ingham, and Adjin Mujagic, who have shown promise in pre-season matches.

Despite a heavy 8-2 loss to Thailand’s Buriram United in a recent friendly, Alto highlighted the positive contributions of young players promoted from the Under-23 squad.

He also confirmed that defenders Dominic and Gabriel are recovering well from injuries and should return to full fitness within a week, bolstering the team’s defensive options. - Bernama