Call for HAWANA to push for EPF, Perkeso contributions for stringers

IPOH: The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) celebration serves as a vital platform for media practitioners to share their opinions and challenges faced, while also recognising the contributions of the group to society and the nation.

In line with this, Perak Media Practitioners Association chairman Sayed Mohd Hesham Syed Idris proposed that the contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), especially for stringers, be spelt out in the upcoming event.

“Additionally, special incentives such as medical coverage and school assistance for the children of media practitioners in need should be considered.

“The welfare-related matters proposed at last year’s HAWANA need to be implemented, and if any have already been put into effect, they should be further refined,” he told Bernama.

Sayed Hesham emphasised that despite being part-time journalists, stringers also play an essential role in today’s journalism landscape.

Echoing Sayed Hesham’s sentiments, Perak Media Sports and Welfare Club president Rosli Mansor Ahmad Razali hoped that HAWANA could help address the issues faced by media practitioners in the country.

“We don’t want HAWANA merely seen as an annual event. Once the programme ends, the problems faced by media practitioners remain unresolved.

“We hope stakeholders can provide solutions to the challenges encountered by media practitioners. For example, the payment rates for stringers should be increased in line with the rising cost of living,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Press Club chairman Ivan Loh hoped the government could consider improving the welfare of media practitioners by providing allowances or certain incentives, especially for those with lower incomes.

“For example, offering special telecommunication packages with special discounts or free health check-ups,” he suggested.

Ivan also said that the government should tighten laws and take action against irresponsible parties involved in plagiarism.

“It’s unfair when someone freely ‘copy and paste’ news from portals while professional journalists work hard to gather information,” he said.

Themed ‘Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan’, the HAWANA 2024 celebration will take place from May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Various programmes have been planned, including the Sarawak Media Conference 2024 and the ‘Jelajah HAWANA 2024 Bersama Siswa’ covering six zones - Sabah, Sarawak, Northern, Eastern, Southern and Central - with the launching ceremony slated to be graced by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on May 24.

The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak State Government, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) being the implementing agency.

HAWANA was first held in the federal capital in 2018, followed by subsequent celebrations in Melaka (2022) and Perak (2023).

The date of May 29 was chosen as National Journalists’ Day in commemoration of the first publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939.