Career Carnival, best platform linking job seekers, employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Career Carnival held in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme for three days on the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here since yesterday is the best platform to link job seekers and employers.

Eemansyah Tan, 33, of Petaling Jaya, Selangor said the career carnival is the best opportunity for job hunters like him who have been struggling to find a job after being laid off due to COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

“Before that, I was in the airline industry for 11 years. After being terminated, I became an e-hailing driver to eke out a living before finding a more stable job.

“Now, I find the airline industry is no longer suitable, so I want to try my luck in the hotel industry,” he said when met by Bernama at the Career Carnival special tent here today.

Meanwhile, a job aspirant from Sepang, Selangor, Muhd Hadri Sadiq Jefry, 30, said he has been waiting to attend the carnival after stopping work last month.

“I want to find a new opportunity. It does not matter what job, I want to change by fate with a new job,” said Muhd Hadri who was a former technician with Batik Air.

Hotel Seri Pacific Kuala Lumpur Human Resources & Admin assistant manager Enny Jasmin Abdul Rahman said it is the best platform for employers to seek suitable candidates.

“We are offering eight vacancies, among them are in the Front Office and Food and Beverage (F&B) departments. We are expecting to receive between 150 to 200 applications from job seekers during the three-day carnival,” she said .

Vahtiqa Resources Sdn Bhd programme manager Nur Atiqah Ridzuan, 28, said her company which is a training provider is seeking suitable companies for students to undergo industrial training and to work.

“Luckily, when I went through the companies in the Career Carnival, I received positive feedback and was also a little surprised because the response from the public was very encouraging,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Social Security Organization (Socso) State Head of Employment Services Fadlina Adam said more than 60 employers with 5,000 job opportunities are being offered to job seekers in the Klang Valley.

“This is one of the biggest career carnivals organised before the end of 2023. So, for all job seekers come in large numbers, who knows you would find your lucky break,” she said.–Bernama