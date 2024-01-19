Chance to win VIP tickets to Taylor Swift concert

PETALING JAYA: Fancy two free VIP tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert in Singapore on March 8?

Then take part in the “In My Giving Era: The Taylor Swift VIP Concert Experience” campaign being held until Feb 18, by visiting www.raisetogether.asia.

Campaign manager firm RaiseTogether, which raises funds for Malaysian charities, is partnering with Hunger Hurts Malaysia to give away two VIP concert tickets costing over RM16,000, and consolation prizes.

Its CEO Adam Khalid said the VIP tickets are for seats in the section next to the stage and come with two exclusive sets of Taylor Swift VIP merchandise such as four limited edition Taylor Swift prints, two tote bags, pins, stickers and two sets of postcards.

“A two-day one-night hotel stay for two and two-way flight tickets from anywhere in Malaysia to Singapore is also included.”

But fret not if you do not win the main prize, as Adam said participants would still have a chance to win two consolation General Admission tickets, which also come with a two-day, one-night hotel stay for two and return flights from anywhere in Malaysia to Singapore.

He said in total, the prizes are worth over RM25,000, and participation is easy. All one has to do to qualify for free entry to the contest is to “like” and “follow” RaiseTogether’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok pages.

“But for additional entries, participants must collect ‘RT Hearts’, which are obtained when purchasing RaiseTogether products through our website at www.raisetogether.asia,“ he added.