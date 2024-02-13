China to pursue global civilisation initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: China is unremitting in its endeavours to implement the country-backed Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI), aiming to promote civilisations and foster affinity between people of different countries, said Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Zheng Xuefang.

He said the Great Wall country will deepen friendship, mutual trust and converging interests with their neighbours and join hands with fellow developing countries to pursue greater development and revitalisation.

“While pursuing its own development, China also embraces the world. We open our door wider to share our development opportunities and to welcome friends from around the globe with open arms, thus injecting much-needed stability and positive energy to the world,” he said here recently.

Zheng said this at a recent meeting with the Malaysian media comprising the alumni of the China Asia Pacific Press Centre (CAPPC) programme organised by the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC).

The GCI advocates the respect for the diversity of civilisations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilisations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The GCI, which was put forward by President Xi Jinping in March last year (2023), advocates that countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilisations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority.

On the economic side, Zheng said as an important engine of global development and a major trading partner for over 40 countries, China will continue to share more benefits with the world.

He said China has brought considerable positive effects to the world economy, with constant and robust growth and contributed to stabilising the world economy, boosting international trade, maintaining the global supply chain, and combating worldwide inflation.

“We’re confident that China will continue to create more opportunities for the world,” he said. - Bernama