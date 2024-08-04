KUALA LUMPUR: Following the recent RM500 Raya bonus, civil servants might have more good news coming their way as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hinted at an announcement regarding a salary increment by end of the year.

In light of the growing cost of living, Anwar recognised the outdated salary structure and the multiple demands for increase, as reported by Kosmo.

He assured civil servants that an update on the increment will be delivered alongside the tabling of Budget 2025.

Anwar emphasised the government’s commitment in finding ways to address the salary issue while tackling past mismanagement.

The announcement follows calls from the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) to expedite the salary review process due to the economic strain faced by many civil servants.

Additionally, the Public Service Department (JPA) had only examined the pay structure twelve years ago.

