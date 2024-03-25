Company manager fined RM6,000 for allowing Quran binding in non-Muslim-owned factory

PETALING JAYA: A printing company manager was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board (LPPPQ) licence conditions by allowing the binding of 2,540 copies of the Quran in a non-Muslim-owned factory last year.

Magistrate Nur Natasha Mohtarudin meted out the sentence to Idora Abdul Rashid, 42, and ordered her to serve six months’ jail if she failed to pay the fine.

She paid the fine.

Idora is alleged to have violated the licence conditions set by the LPPPQ of the Home Ministry (KDN) by permitting the binding of the Quran copies in the factory.

The offence was committed at a factory in Taman Perindustrian Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, Selangor at 3 pm on Sept 5, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 5(7) of the Printing of Quranic Text Act 1986, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, if convicted.

KDN prosecuting officer Mohd Amin Azhar Qairil Yusoff appeared for the prosecution, while Idora was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, the authorities seized 2,540 copies of the Quran due to non-compliance with the licence conditions issued by LPPPQ, KDN, as the Quran manuscripts were bound by a non-Muslim factory. -Bernama