Company owner, director held for suspected involvement in smuggling syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained the owner and director of a company suspected of colluding with a cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate.

According to sources, both individuals allegedly have roles as collectors of mule accounts to be used in paying bribes to civil servants involved in releasing containers filled with cigarettes and alcohol without inspection.

They are also suspected of engaging in illegal activities such as online gambling and acting as intermediaries to find forwarding agents for illicit syndicates in the country.

“As intermediaries, both suspects are believed to have paid amounts ranging from RM500 to RM1,000 to individuals who can provide identification documents to register as owners of bogus companies,“ according to the sources.

The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today granted the MACC’s request to remand both suspects for three days until March 28.

Following Op Samba 2.0, the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division yesterday detained 14 more individuals, comprising 12 public servants as well as the two individuals, while giving statements at the MACC Headquarters.

“The 12 public servants were released after their statements were recorded, while the two were remanded to facilitate further investigation,“ he said.

Previously, through a special operation conducted jointly with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), 34 public servants and nine civilians believed to be involved in the syndicate from 2018 to 2023 were detained.

The syndicate is also believed to be involved in money laundering activities through ‘ghost companies’ business accounts and money changers.

Meanwhile, AML director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the remand order for the two suspects and that the case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

