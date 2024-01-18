Concern over plight of drug mules held abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Lunar New Year approaches, DAP Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has warned Malaysians to beware of scammers offering jobs abroad.

“There has been a surge in offers and promotions for Malaysians to work overseas for quick money. This often involves becoming couriers or transporters for packages or documents laden with drugs.

“The government, particularly the ministries of Home Affairs and Communications, have consistently emphasised the need to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to scams, fraud and drug recruiters.

“But unfortunately, some Malaysians who are in dire financial situations and too trusting, often fall prey to these unscrupulous individuals who are waiting to exploit them for their illegal activities.”

Kok said while a person’s innocence or guilt can only be established in court, it is imperative to ensure accused individuals have access to information, legal counsel and justice, adding that the right to be heard in court must be upheld.

She also said the crucial question is whether Malaysians detained abroad receive information and advice from our embassies and consular offices regarding their right to counsel.

“Are their families immediately notified of their detention? In many cases, families were unaware of the detention of their loved ones abroad until after they receive such information through social media platforms.”

Kok said a recent report highlighted the case of a priest, Father John Wotherspoon, who acts as an intermediary between Malaysians and their family members who have become unsuspecting drug mules and are currently held in Hong Kong prisons.

“There was a notable surge in cases involving such Malaysians in 2023. At least 40 were exploited, which is alarming. One case involved a 16-year-old girl who was lured into drug trafficking with promises of a ticket to Hong Kong and RM2,000 in spending money.

“Her family had no news on her whereabouts for almost two months until they received a call from Hong Kong Correctional Services.”

She said questions have arisen about whether the Malaysian Consulate General in Hong Kong knew of her whereabouts and the mechanisms for sharing government-to-government information on citizens in another country.

“It is essential to improve communication and information-sharing between embassies and relevant authorities,” she said, adding that investigative journalism revealed Malaysian drug mules were sent to various countries.

“It is crucial for embassies to act swiftly in obtaining updated information on Malaysians detained abroad. There is a need for enhanced communication and information-sharing, which should be prioritised by Wisma Putra.”

She said according to one report, only 10% of Malaysian drug mules get caught, which implies that many more of them made successful drug runs.

“Over 430 of them are currently in prison globally, highlighting the magnitude of the issue.”

Kok added that while commendable efforts have been made by Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy director DCP Zulkifli Ali to combat drug syndicates, challenges in communication between law enforcement agencies across multiple countries persists.

She said the lack of coordination allows drug syndicates to exploit gaps in information-sharing, leading to cases not being pursued in the country of origin.

Kok said the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand are located, poses a significant challenge in the fight against the drug menace, adding that with reinforced determination by the government, Malaysia could gradually overcome the malignancy that has gripped the nation for decades.