Congestion, slow-moving traffic on major highways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways as of 5pm today was congested or moving slowly due to the movement of the public in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the long holiday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman informed Bernama that traffic was congested and moving slowly for about five kilometres on the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) heading towards the Gombak Toll Plaza from Taman Greenwood and Batu Caves.

Besides that, traffic conditions were reported to be moving slowly heading north from Sungai Buloh Hospital to Rawang Selatan, from Bukit Beruntung to Bukit Tagar, Sungkai to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng, and from Bandar Baharu to Bandar Cassia.

“Traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions is smooth except for Lentang to Bentong heading east,“ he said.

According to the spokesman, traffic congestion and slow movement were also reported heading south from Nilai to R n R Seremban, from Bandar Ainsdale to Senawang, and from Simpang Ampat to Ayer Keroh.

PLUS’ official X account reported an accident at KM168.2 heading north from Bandar Baharu to Jawi, but no lanes were blocked and traffic was under control. - Bernama