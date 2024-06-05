Cops nab suspect following acid attack on footballer

PETALING JAYA: A man in his 20s has been arrested by the police in relation to an acid attack on national football player Faisal Halim.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police are set to acquire a remand order against the suspect today, according to Malaysiakini.

“Police have also arrested a man in his 20s, who will be remanded today,“ he was quoted as saying.

Statements from three individuals have been recorded so far, including from the victim.

Several more witnesses are expected to be interviewed as well to facilitate a probe into the incident at a shopping mall in Damansara, Selangor.

It is learnt that Faisal was attacked after a go-karting session at the shopping mall.

