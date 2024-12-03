Customer punches pregnant cashier in JB mall

JOHOR BARU: A pregnant cashier was recently punched by a female customer at a mall in Johor Baru where she was working.

According to the victim’s Facebook account under the name Zuriani Mahmood, the incident took place on March 9 at 3.17pm.

After Zuriani scanned two boxes of chocolates, the customer allegedly decided to change her mind and asked to cancel one of the boxes, according to The Rakyat Post.

However, only the person in charge could do the cancellation and the process required both items to be cancelled first. Zuriani explained the process to the customer before requesting her to wait for the person in charge to make the changes.

Unfortunate, the person in charge’s walkie-talkie was having issues and took time to respond so the customer opted to purchased both box of chocolates.

It was then the customer resorted to using harsh words. Zuriani informed the customer to not blame her as she could not do much about the situation.

After taking the receipt, the customer suddenly punched Zuriani in the face in front of others and her family.

“I can handle being scolded but resorting to violence? I’ve already given the police pictures and CCTV footage. What did I do to deserve being punched? I won’t forget what you did. I’m pregnant, and you still dare to lay a hand on me,” said Zuriani in a Facebook post.

Zuriani had since filed a police report.

Cybercitizens have expressed their horror regarding the customer’s behaviour with many informing Zuriani not to withdraw her police report.

