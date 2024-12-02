Death threats: Nik Elin Zurina lodges three police reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that they have received three reports from lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid regarding death threats she had received on social media following her action in filing a petition in court related to Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the investigation is being carried out in accordance with Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“An investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further instructions while the other two are still under investigation. The police have also requested the help of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to identify the owners of the social media accounts involved,“ he said.

At the same time, Allaudeen advised the public not to make threatening statements on social media as they can be investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

When appearing as a guest on a podcast, Nik Elin Zurina disclosed that she had received many threats including by those who wanted to ‘slaughter’ her.

On (Feb 9), the Federal Court, in an 8-1 majority decision, ruled that 16 provisions of offences under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019, were null and void, on the grounds that the State Legislature did not have the power to enact laws on the said offences, because there were federal laws covering the same offences.

The Federal Court made the ruling after allowing a petition, filed by Nik Elin Zurina and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman, to challenge the constitutionality and legality of 18 provisions of offences under the enactment. - Bernama