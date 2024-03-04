Deputy Minister: Claims M’sia not hosting Al-Qur’an competitions this year untrue

KUALA LUMPUR: Claims circulating on social media that Al-Qur’an recitation competitions are not being organised in Malaysia this year is untrue, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr. Zulkifli Hasan (pix).

He clarified that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) had scheduled the National Al-Qur’an Recitation and Memorisation Competition to be held from May 23 to 28 in Kuantan, Pahang, while the International Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Competition would take place from Oct 5 to 12.

“In light of this, I would advise the public to verify the facts before spreading them.

“As we approach the last 10 nights of Ramadan, let us all increase our worship and refrain from spreading baseless claims,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, claims had been circulating on various social media platforms, particularly on Facebook and Twitter, alleging that Malaysia was no longer organising Qur’an recitation competitions and was only focusing on organising concerts this year.

On Feb 13, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in a joint press conference with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, announced that the state would host the National Al-Qur’an Recitation and Memorisation Competition for the year 1445 Hijrah/2024.

He said the six-day event would be held at the Indoor Stadium of the Pahang Sports Complex (SUKPA) in Kuantan, and the Pahang government was committed to ensuring the success of the event, which was seen as an honour to the state, having last hosted it in 2014.