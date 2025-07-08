Anwar criticises US-Israel bombing of Iran as wrong move

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the joint US-Israel bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites last month, describing it as a misguided action that undermines diplomacy and ignores the resilience of the Iranian people.

Speaking in an interview with France 24, Anwar stressed that resolving conflicts, including the Gaza crisis, requires fair multilateral negotiations rather than military aggression.

“I wasn’t terribly pleased because I think the way forward is only through negotiations. They (the US) have tried to destroy Iran too many times and you should never ignore the people’s resilience,“ Anwar said.

He highlighted the failure of the attack to account for Iran’s capacity to withstand external pressures, reiterating Malaysia’s support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Anwar also criticised Western nations, including France, for demanding Iran abandon its nuclear programme while ignoring Israel’s nuclear capabilities.

“If they want non-proliferation with the understanding that nuclear technology shouldn’t be weaponised, that’s fair. But it must be applied consistently. These contradictions and hypocrisy have become too apparent, and people no longer accept them,“ he said.

Addressing accusations of bias in his foreign policy, Anwar defended his engagement with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, clarifying that his outreach was aimed at promoting ceasefire efforts, not endorsing violence.

“I was not there to provoke violence, but to support dialogue. But I won’t be a lackey who condemns Hamas while remaining silent on Israel’s actions,“ he explained.

On the Ukraine conflict, Anwar dismissed claims of double standards, stating that Malaysia has consistently advocated for peaceful resolutions. He revealed that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek an amicable solution, emphasising Malaysia’s neutral stance. - Bernama