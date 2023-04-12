Disagreements, financial problems among factors of domestic violence in Pahang

KUANTAN: Disagreements, financial problems and children as well as jealousy are among the factors of domestic violence in households in Pahang, said state Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan.

She said a total of 384 police reports were received from 2022 until June this year, with disagreements recording the highest factor at 296 cases, followed by financial problems (38 cases), apart from drunkeness and drug abuse with 13 cases each, as well as jealousy (five cases).

She said a total of 253 cases of domestic violence were recorded throughout last year, with the Kuantan district chalking up the highest number at 84 cases, Bera (29 cases), Maran (28), Temerloh (27), Pekan (17), Kuala Lipis (16), Bentong (15), Rompin (14), Raub (11), Jerantut (10) and Cameron Highlands (two).

As of June this year, a total of 131 cases were received with Kuantan recording 41 cases, Maran (15 cases), Temerloh (13), Rompin (11), Jerantut (12), Bera and Bentong (10 cases each), Pekan (seven), Kuala Lipis (six), Raub (five) and Cameron Highlands (one).

“The measures taken by the government to curb this issue (domestic violence) involve various approaches including activities and programmes implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police through prevention and rehabilitation,“ she said.

Sabariah said this at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today, She was replying to a question from Woo Chee Wan (PH-Mentakab) regarding the number of cases and factors of domestic violence, and what measures were being taken by the government to curb it.

Commenting on preventive measures, she said a domestic violence awareness campaign using the platform of ceramah, forums, and related events had been held in addition to providing appropriate protection to victims of domestic violence such as the Emergency Protection Order (EPO). -Bernama