DOSM: About 60,000 households in S’gor to be involved in 2024 Agricultural Census

SHAH ALAM: About 60,000 households and 2,000 business establishments in Selangor are expected to be ionviolved in the 2024 Agricultural Census scheduled to be implemented from July onwards, says Selangor Department of Statistics (DOSM) director Hartini Yaacob.

She said that they were now in the final stages of preparations to update the census framework which will be carried out comprehensively over three months covering the crops, livestock, fisheries, forestry and logging sectors.

“In Selangor, at the moment, the crops sector is the highest co

ntributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (in the Agricultural field) which is almost 50 per cent, while livestock and fisheries each contribute around 25 per cent,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

According to her, the 2024 Agricultural Census is the fourth to be conducted in the country, and the last time the Malaysian government conducted such a census was 19 years ago in 2005.

Hartini said around 400 part-time enumerators were needed to help the department carry out the data collection process in the state.

Hartini said the department planned to advertise for the positions on all social media platforms as well as through community and village Whatsapp groups to attract local residents to apply.

Malaysia’s Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin was previously reported as saying that approximately 3,000 DOSM officers nationwide would be involved in the Agricultural Census, assisted by more than 20,000 part-time enumerators.

He said the preliminary findings of the census were expected to be announced at the end of the first quarter of next year. -Bernama