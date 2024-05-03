Dr Zaliha: Putrajaya residents rank high on obesity rate, high cholesterol, lack of physical activity

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya residents have a higher rate of obesity and high blood pressure, as well as lack physical activity compared to the national average, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said.

Statistics by the Health Ministry also showed that the level of depression and anxiety was the highest among residents in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, she said, and as such sports bodies were vital in becoming agents to create a healthy and active community.

“This is actually rather worrying and intervention is needed by all parties, including the proactive role played by our sports bodies, she told reporters after attending a MADANI aid handover to the sports bodies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya here today.

She also urged sports bodies to organise and support sports programmes that could inculcate a healthy and active lifestyle to boost the quality of life for the public.

“We will do the best we can to provide the best opportunities and facilities for development, especially in sports aspects, to create a healthy city,” she said.

Dr Zaliha had earlier presented aid totalling RM282,000 to 86 sports bodies, which she said would be used for their administration.

On a separate matter, she expressed hope that the Federal Territories contingent to the Malaysian Games (SUKMA), scheduled for Aug 17 to 24 in Sarawak would improve on their past performance.

“I want all sports bodies to prepare their athletes to be at their peak, only the best and potential medal winners will be selected for the Sarawak SUKMA,” she said.

A total of 47 team managers from the Federal Territories also received their SUKMA credentials at the ceremony today. -Bernama