Drug syndicate using Telegram app foiled, four held

SHAH ALAM: Police foiled a drug trafficking syndicate using the Telegram application following the arrest of four local men in the Glenmarie Industrial Park area here on Sunday (Jan 14).

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that the four suspects, aged 31 to 32, were arrested during a raid at a condominium unit in the area at 6.40 pm.

Mohd Iqbal said that a total of RM128,243 worth of seizure including 6,530 grams of ganja-type drugs worth RM20,243, were seized by his team in the raid.

“Intelligence conducted found that this drug trafficking activity has been active for about a year around the Klang Valley, with its modus operandi involving delivering drug supplies to customers, believed to be for the local market, using couriers after receiving orders through the Telegram application.

“All suspects tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for seven days starting Jan 15 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said during a press conference at the Shah Alam district police headquarters today.–Bernama