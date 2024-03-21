E-hailing driver loses RM11,600 to an ‘old friend’

SIBU: An e-hailing driver lost RM11,600 after being duped by an individual posing as his old friend.

The incident occurred when the victim, who is in his 50s, received a call from a man on Tuesday (March 19).

According to Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the suspect had introduced himself as the victim’s old friend and said that he had lost his handphone.

The suspect also asked the victim to lend him some money to repair his house.

“Without giving it much thought, the victim agreed to help and made several cash transactions totalling RM11,600 into a local bank account provided by the suspect,” Zulkipli said in a statement today.

The victim only realised that he had been duped by the suspect when his calls to the suspect’s phone were blocked once the transactions were completed.

The victim then lodged a police report.

Zulkipli advised the public not to easily believe calls or messages regarding loan requests from friends or acquaintances, especially if the bank account used belonged to another individual.

The public can refer to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 and follow the Facebook page @CyberCrimeAlertRMP @JSJKPDRM.

The public can also check the phone and bank account numbers via http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/. -Bernama