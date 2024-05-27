EC to meet on June 6 to discuss Sungai Bakap by-election dates

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on June 6 to discuss the important dates of the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said it was due to the unexpected vacancy of the state seat following the death of its incumbent Zamri Latiff on May 24.

He said EC had received an official notification from the Speaker of the Penang State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Law Choo Kiang regarding the vacant Sungai Bakap seat.



“As provided under Clause (5) Article 19 of the Penang State Constitution, the contingency vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date the seat vacancy is confirmed by the EC,“ he said.

Ikmalrudin said a press conference would be held immediately after the special meeting ended.

On May 24, Nor Zamri, 56, died at about 1.38 pm while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) due to inflammation in the stomach and had been receiving treatment at the medical centre since the beginning this month.

In the Penang State Election (PRN) last August, Nor Zamri who is also Nibong Tebal PAS president defeated Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.



