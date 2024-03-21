PETALING JAYA: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has invited the people of Klang Valley to a town hall session on Pangkalan Data Utama (Padu).

According to his Facebook post, the town hall session will be held on March 23 (Saturday), from 9am to 12.45pm at the MBSA Convention Centre.

“This town hall is organised with the aim of providing information about the benefits of the Padu and obtaining the cooperation of relevant parties to help increase registration among the people, especially in the Selangor and Federal Territory areas before March 31,” the post stated.

The post also added that a Padu registration counter will be open throughout the town hall session to assist the public in registering and updating their Padu information.

“For those outside the Klang Valley, this session will be broadcast live on all my social media platforms.”

As of March 17, a total of 5.43 million individuals across the country have updated their data in Padu.

