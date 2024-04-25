Eight victims of TLDM helicopter tragedy laid to rest with full honours

KUALA LUMPUR: No words can describe or console the next-of-kin, parents and grieving families of victims who perished in a tragic helicopter crash at the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) Lumut Base yesterday morning.

The funeral prayers and final respects for eight of the 10 victims of the helicopter crash was carried out at the 23rd Malay Royal Regiment Camp before the bodies of the victims made the final journey to their respective destinations for funeral and burial purposes.

The entire nation mourns the tragic incident whereby 10 TLDM officers of various ranks died as two helicopters crashed yesterday morning.

The bodies of the Muslim victims arrived at the camp at 4.50pm following the completion of the post-mortem process at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at 2.20pm before being bathed and shrouded.

The funeral prayers for the navy personnel were held at the camp’s Salahudin Al-Ayubi Surau, led by Lt Col Ahmad Kamil Abdullah amidst an atmosphere of sorrow and sadness.

The remains of 503 Squadron Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli, 44, was buried at the Sungai Nibong Masjid Jamek Muslim Cemetery in Penang tonight in the presence of TLDM chief Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayub.

The body of TLDM pilot Lt Com Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Zainal Abidin, 37, was buried at the Batu Muda Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery at about 10pm after the ‘Solat” prayers at the Salahuddin Al-Ayubi Mosque in Taman Melati, Kuala Lumpur.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin who attended the burial of Wan Rezaudeen later handed over the Ensign Flag to his wife Alia Amalina Md Noor.

The burial of two more victims from Perak, ended at about 9.25pm tonight, namely that of Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi, 41, at the Batu 10, Lekir Muslim Cemetery in Lumut and Warrant Officer II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, 41, was buried at the Jalan Ulu Nor Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Bayor, Selama.

In Kedah, the body of Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, 39, was buried with full honours at the Haji Nyak Gam Mosque in Kampung Ruat, Yan at 9.55pm, next to her late mother Ratipa Yahaya.

Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, 36, was buried at the Sik Dalam Muslim Cemetery in Sik at about 10.10pm next to his mother Fatimah Abdullah who passed away in August last year.

The remains of Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, 35, was laid to rest at the Senawang Muslim Cemetery, Negeri Sembilan at about 11 pm.

The body was earlier taken to the At-Taufiqiah Mosque, Taman Pinggiran Senawang, for funeral prayers, with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also joining the congregation.

The remains of Squadron 502 commanding officer Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad, 44, were also laid to rest at the Bukit Kepong Felcra Muslim Cemetery in Labis, Johor.

The Strategic Communications Branch of the Naval Headquarters in a statement said that the body of Lt T. Sivasutan, 31, would be taken to his family residence in Sitiawan, Perak before being cremated tomorrow (April 25).

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) C-130 aircraft carrying the remains of Able Seaman I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna, 26, arrived at the RMAF Air Base in Kuching, Sarawak at 11.54 pm today and her remains will be laid to rest in Serian.

In the 9.32 am tragedy yesterday, 10 TLDM personnel were killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a flypast rehearsal in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day at the TLDM Base in Lumut.