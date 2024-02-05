PETALING JAYA: The El Nino weather phenomenon affecting the country is expected to prolong until July.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, said there are predictions indicating that this year is the hottest year since 1998, according to Buletin TV3.

Several states such as Kelantan, Perlis, and Kedah are experiencing hotter weather compared to other states.

“If we follow the usual trend based on the reports received, it should have transitioned and the rains would have come, but the current situation is expected to last for one or two months more.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) will monitor this matter,“ he was quoted as saying.

According to Nik Nazmi, his ministry will continue to monitor haze within the country and across borders.

Nik Nazmi clarified that his ministry is also collaborating with the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) to monitor water levels and may need to conduct cloud seeding if necessary.

He further confirmed that his ministry has received requests from Kelantan and water companies to conduct cloud seeding.

However, he said, the matter will be decided by METMalaysia and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

