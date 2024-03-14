ESSCOM vows to reduce cross border crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) has vowed to reduce the prevalence of cross-border crime plaguing the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESS Zone).

Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos emphasised that while ESSCOM’s primary mission is to prevent invasions, cross-border criminals frequently exploit opportunities to engage in illegal activities within the ESS Zone.

“In addition to safeguarding security, ESSCOM also pledges to reduce cross-border crimes... While kidnappings or invasions may be eliminated altogether, cross-border crimes pose a greater challenge.

“We want the residents living along the coastline to be our eyes, ears, and allies so they can act as guards and provide information,“ he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s “Apa Khabar Malaysia” programme today.

Also present as a guest was ESSCOM chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali.

He said that during celebrations or major events in Malaysia or at the border, the demand for subsidised goods often becomes ‘hot items’ to be smuggled out of the country to neighbouring nations.

“I hope the government will introduce unmanned aerial vehicles in open sea areas. I believe that criminals who see the presence of such aircraft will surely flee,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Jamaluddin said that the MADANI Government allocated a total of RM40 million in July last year to upgrade the team’s facilities.

“We have made acquisitions, namely 60 housing units in Lahad Datu for ESSCOM personnel.

“Part of the allocation also went towards purchasing offices currently used in Lahad Datu,“ he said, expressing gratitude for the government’s focus on ESSCOM. - Bernama