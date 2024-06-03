Facebook, Instagram services down throughout the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Users throughout the world are experiencing a breakdown in connection to social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, tonight.

According to Amanz.my, a local media related to technology, the technical problem has affected a large number of Facebook and Instagram users globally while some have shifted quickly to alternative social media platforms like Twitter/X.

Internet services provider Unifi through a message sent via X has informed that Facebook and Instagram are not accessible at the moment.

A check carried out by Bernama revealed that international media had also reported about the outage.-Bernama