Fahmi: No postponement of PADU registration process

PUTRAJAYA: The registration process for the Central Database Hub (PADU) system will not be postponed as several technical issues raised have been speedily resolved, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this was decided by the Cabinet at its meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Cabinet did not decide so (postpone PADU). At the moment we find the system to be running smoothly, with issues raised having been resolved in a short time.

“There is continued monitoring of the security aspect so the issue of postponement does not arise,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi was commenting on former Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming’s call to the government to postpone the PADU registration process until several security flaws have been fixed.

Fahmi said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and the PADU team have always given serious attention to technical and security issues, especially concerning personal data, and the Cabinet was also told that cyber security is a priority in the PADU system.

He said that even before PADU’s launch yesterday, CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) had been helping the Economy Ministry and Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) to identify vulnerabilities in the system.

CSM would continue to hold meetings with DOSM and the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) to improve the PADU system constantly, he said.

“I would advise Malaysians wishing to get government assistance to sign up with PADU. Do not worry; you can use (PADU) without any apprehension because the issues highlighted are always monitored.

“The government takes a serious view of security issues concerning personal data and guarantees that no untoward incidents will happen,” he added.

The PADU system, which was launched by the Prime Minister, was developed using the internal expertise of the Economy Ministry, DOSM and Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), with the cooperation and support of various ministries, agencies and state governments.

The main function of PADU is to help people update their personal data so that the government can channel targeted subsidies more effectively and prevent leakages. -Bernama