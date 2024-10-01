Fahmi: Strong teamwork in Parliament

PUTRAJAYA: Cabinet ministers will practise the concept of working as a team including in answering questions in Parliament, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“The Prime Minister stressed the concept of working as a team, including in answering questions in Parliament, for example when I cannot answer or am not in Parliament at the time, the Deputy Minister (Teo Nie Ching) will answer,“ he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said that for issues involving the affairs of Sabah and Sarawak, they will be answered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof or Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

“If Ewon is not available, they will be answered by Minister of National Unity Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang and if the three of them are not available, then Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir will answer them,” he said.

As for disaster-related issues, Fahmi said they would be answered in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri or her deputy Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

For questions on Felda, which were previously answered by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Fahmi said it had been decided that they will be answered in Parliament by Ahmad Zahid or Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the focus this year is to continue to ensure the implementation of the policies announced by the Unity Government including the MADANI Economy, the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP), the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the Progressive Wage Policy and the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“Our focus this year is not only to attract more investors, but also make the investment a success.

“The Prime Minister’s messages to the Cabinet are very clear, we focus on administrative issues and God willing everything will go well,“ he said. -Bernama