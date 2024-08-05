Faisal Halim eating normally, eager to start basic football training exercises

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC Faisal Halim has been making progress after undergoing his second surgery following an acid attack at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya on Sunday (April 5).

Faisal is eating normally, shared Selangor Football Association deputy president Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar after visiting footballer in hospital, according to The Star.

Shahril was joined by the Crown Prince of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“Alhamdulilah, when we visited Faisal with the Crown Prince, he was able to eat.”

Shahril also shared that Faisal is eager to start his basic football training exercises.

“This just shows his character as a person. I’m proud of him because it shows his strong will but we know there will be stages to his recovery.”

Sharil also said that Faisal has undergone two surgeries and that there will be a few more down the line on the road to his recovery but “its looking really positive”.

Police have recently arrested an individual, a man in his 30s of suspected of being involved in the attack. He will be remanded for five days, until this Saturday, to assist in the investigation.

