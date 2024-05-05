Selangor FC player suffers injuries following acid attack at shopping centre

PETALING JAYA: Barely a few days after national player Akhyar Rashid was mugged by two suspects, another football player, Faisal Halim suffered an acid attack during his trip to a shopping centre in the capital.

According to several social media postings on the attack which has since gone viral, the Selangor FA player was splashed with acid by an unknown assailant

It is unclear on the level of injuries suffered by Faisal.

However based on the pictures circulating on social media, Faisal seems to have suffered injuries on several parts of his body.

In response, Selangor FC in a statement condemn the attack and pledged full cooperation with the police to resolve this case.

Additionally, the state football club also urged its fans and football supporters to pray for Faisal’s wellbeing.

