KULAI: A father in Felda Inas is seeking to sell his car quickly in an effort to raise sufficient funds to cover his son’s medical expenses.

Erwan Shah, 43, who works as a mechanic plans to sell his BMW E39 for RM18,000 and is on the lookout for a serious buyer as he needs the cash urgently.

According to Harian Metro, his 16-year-old son is suffering from stage one intestinal cancer.

Erwan had initially purchased the car for more than RM30,000 five year ago but plans to sell it at RM18,000 to cover the costs of chemotherapy drugs which is estimated to cost RM50,000.

“I was unsure on how to raise that much funds, so I posted up the ad on Facebook,” explained Erwan, adding that many people have reached out to him about the car.

While a buyer from Sabah had expressed interest in the vehicle however due to the distance, Erwan is still looking for a serious buyer for the car.

His son has since undergone three rounds of chemotherapy and as a result, has lost a lot of weight.

“Adif underwent chemotherapy at Ampang Hospital, and when he came back to Johor, we thought he was okay, but the doctor said the cancer cells had since enlarged.

“Recently, Adif seemed to have a stroke at home, and luckily we managed to take him to the hospital,“ he said.

For the past two weeks, Adif has been at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru. Erwan said that for now, his wife is looking after their son at the hospital.

He also added that he takes care of his other children and brings them to work with him as no one is at home to care for them.

Those interested in buying the car can contact Erwan at 017-7033210.

