Seafood is undoubtedly a luxurious option to order at a restaurant, especially crabs which something range in the hundreds of ringgit.

So it’s understandable that if you’re forking out so much for it, you’d expect a sizable portion.

However that was not the case for this unfortunate woman.

A frustrated customer recently took to her Xiahongshu account to share how she and her boyfriend had dined at a Thai restaurant in Penang.

She initially wanted to order the restaurant’s Crab Meat Fried Rice which cost RM18.

However, after reading a couple of reviews on Xiahongshu which shared that the portion of crab in the dish was small, she was hesitant to order it.

But the restaurant offered an upgrade of the dish, the Crab Komtar for a whopping RM78.

