Father suspected of raping daughter since 12, arrested by police

SEREMBAN: The police received a report of a 20-year-old woman claiming to have been raped by her own father since she was 12 years old until she gave birth in an incident in Kampung Chuah, Port Dickson.

Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said preliminary investigations found that the incident happened from 2016 until this year in the same house in the village.

According to him, the complainant’s parents, aged about 40 years, were arrested on Friday, at about 11.40am at the Port Dickson district headquarters (IPD) for further investigation.

“The victim complained to her mother but she was ignored even though the complainant gave birth to two children, one died at birth while the other is three years old,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the complainant’s parents were found to have drug-related criminal records and both were remanded for five days starting yesterday.

The case is investigated under Section 376B for incest.

