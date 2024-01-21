First Malaysian woman elected to public office dies at 100

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Devaki Krishnan, the woman who made history as Malaysia's first elected female public official, has passed away at the age of 100.

The news was confirmed by her grandson, Datuk R. Ramanan, the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

“She died of old age at her home around 8pm,“he said.

Devaki, a stalwart of Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and the longest-serving female public official until her demise, secured a seat on the Kuala Lumpur municipal council and the Bangsar constituency in 1952.

Devaki was a strong advocate for women's involvement in Malaysian politics during a time when most Malaysian women preferred to away of politics.

In 1975, she played a pivotal role in establishing Wanita MIC, aiming to empower women nationwide.

Devaki personally recruited women for this party’s branch, overcoming challenges from various sides.

Her efforts included opening up a women's division in every MIC branches which were established.

In 1975, she took on the role of Wanita MIC secretary, later becoming Wanita deputy president in 1984, a position she held for a decade.

Her entry into politics was inspired by witnessing women winning seats in Sri Lanka and Singapore. In 1959, she contested the Sentul seat under the Alliance ticket but was unsuccessful.

Dato' Onn Jaafar, the founder of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) of the recruited her into the said party.

Throughout her life, Devaki actively contributed to various social causes, notably playing a crucial role in amending the Guardianship of Infants Act in 1999 to empower single mothers.

During the May 1969 riots, she took charge of the medical clinic at Merdeka Stadium to treat over 3.500 riot victims and the homeless.

She also made history as the first Indian woman to drive a car in the capital city and this is among the many feats that she has accomplished as a woman.

In 1974, Queen Elizabeth II honoured Devaki with the Serving Sister of St John Award for her St John's Ambulance activities, as she was actively involved in various community organizations, including the Indian Welfare Society, Family Planning Association of Selangor, Pure Life Society, and St John's Ambulance Association.

She dedicated over 15 years of her life to the Social Welfare Committee of Kuala Lumpur and served as a committee member for the Tengku Budriah Orphanage and the Serendah Boys Home.

Over the years, she received several recognitions, including Tokoh Wanita in 1985 from the National Council of Women Organisation (NCWO) and Sevai Mamani Award at the World Hindu Women Conference.

Her dedication to welfare earned her the 1991 Avon-Tan Sri Fatimah award and Tun Fatimah Award by NCWO.

In August 1995, she was awarded the Panglima Setia Mahkota by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which carries the title Tan Sri, making her the first Malaysian woman of Sri Lankan descent to receive this prestigious award.

She left a lasting legacy and was blessed with three children.