Flood mitigation programme initiated for Skudai area

PETALING JAYA: In a proactive response to the ongoing floods in Skudai, Johor, its state assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim has collaborated with AL Pine Utility Services Sdn Bhd to mitigate the problem through cutting-edge research, and using water robots and drones to collect precise data on flood-prone areas.

“Collaborating with the company effectively helps us to mitigate flood incidents. With this ongoing collaboration that started in December, we aim to thoroughly understand and address the root causes of flooding in identified hotspots.

“Beyond mere donations, the company has contributed high-pressure water guns and essential supplies to assist in flood relief efforts,” she said.

Marina also highlighted a commitment to collecting data related to flood incidents “as this will help us to formulate more effective flood management solutions”.

She expressed concern for the residents and authorities grappling with the annual floods, that are attributed to the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rain from November to March.

“The increased number of flood evacuees serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerability of the area to seasonal weather patterns and underscores the need for proactive measures to safeguard the community against future incidents.

“Areas in front of Skudai Parade were severely affected due to clogged drains, that were filled with sediment and debris. Addressing flooding issues in Kampung Laut, Kampung Poh Chee Leng, Kampung SK and areas surrounding Skudai Parade is particularly challenging.”

Marina said as of noon on Jan 25, the National Disaster Management Agency revealed that the number of flood evacuees had surged to 3,937, which was an increase from the 2,912 recorded just 12 hours earlier.

She said floods occur every monsoon season in many states, adding that the authorities cannot keep using the excuse that it is because of climate change.

“The flooding also reminds us of the need for a strong system to oversee and improve ongoing drainage and flood control projects.”

On having a more efficient approach to addressing floods, Marina said monitoring contractors is essential to addressing its root causes and ensuring the timely and effective implementation of mitigation measures.

She said the floods serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to advocate for proactive measures in the face of seasonal challenges.

In recognising the interconnected nature of drainage systems, she warned that incorrect water diversion could worsen flooding issues, and emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to flood management.

“To address the funding challenges faced by flood control projects, the city council made requests to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, which allocated resources for specific requests, such as sandbags at Jalan Zapin 3, removal of garbage and repairs to damaged water level alarms,” she said.

While acknowledging the progress that has been made to mitigate the floods, Marina emphasised that more needs to be done to overcome the flooding problem in Skudai.

Highlighting an inclusive decision-making process, she stressed the importance of considering opinions and requests from residents.

“Engaging with stakeholders ensures that proposed solutions are not only reasonable and feasible but aligned with the community’s needs.”

She said in the collaboration with AL Pine Utility, the focus was on sustainable, data-driven solutions, adding that she is committed to the continuous improvement of flood mitigation projects and community welfare.