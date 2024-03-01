Flood: No change in number of victims in Kelantan, Pahang - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims recorded in Kelantan and Pahang remained unchanged since last night, with 48 people from 13 families still at three relief centres (PPS) in both states as of 6 am today.

According to the latest report on the flood situation in the country by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of flood victims in Kelantan remains at 26 people from seven families at a PPS in Pasir Mas.

In Pahang, a total of 12 victims, involving three families, are at a PPS in Maran, while another 10 victims from three families are at a PPS in Temerloh.

Meanwhile, a survey at the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Telemetry Station found the water at three rivers still at the danger level, namely Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah (Kelantan) and Sungai Arau (Perlis).

Several roads are still closed due to damage caused by the floods. They include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu, and Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan.–Bernama