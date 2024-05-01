Football association CEO, three others remanded over RM6m bribery investigation

ALOR SETAR: The chief executive officer of a football association in a northern state was among four men remanded today on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes totaling more than RM6 million in three years ago.

The other three are two consultants for a football association and a self-employed individual.

The three-day remand order until Jan 7 was issued by Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor here today.

According to sources, all four men, aged from 40 to 60, were detained when they had their statements recorded at the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here yesterday.

“Based on investigations conducted, over RM6 million were deposited in the account of a football association.

“The alleged bribe is believed to be a reward for assisting a company owner in obtaining the project tender for a racing circuit and the project to manage, operate and maintain five retention ponds in a particular state,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC senior investigations director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

The case is being investigated under Section 16a(B) of the MACC Act 2009, he said. -Bernama