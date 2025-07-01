Trump administration sues Los Angeles over sanctuary city policies

LOS ANGELES: The Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdown by suing Los Angeles over its sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The lawsuit, filed by the US Justice Department, targets the city, Mayor Karen Bass, and the Los Angeles City Council, accusing them of obstructing federal immigration laws.

This legal action follows the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles three weeks ago to suppress protests against migrant roundups by federal agents. California Governor Gavin Newsom has opposed the military presence, calling it unnecessary, but his attempts to remove the troops have been unsuccessful.

Los Angeles is among several sanctuary cities that restrict local police from arresting individuals based on immigration status and limit data sharing with federal authorities. The Trump administration has repeatedly clashed with such jurisdictions, having previously sued Chicago and other Democratic-led cities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed sanctuary policies fuel “lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism,“ a statement disputed by California officials. US Attorney Bill Essayli argued the lawsuit aims to hold Los Angeles accountable for allegedly creating an unsafe environment by shielding undocumented migrants from federal enforcement.

The case, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, asserts that sanctuary cities like Los Angeles hinder federal efforts to manage an immigration “crisis.”