Former company owner charged with cheating over house renovation

KUALA LUMPUR: A former owner of an interior design firm pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of cheating a man in connection with a house renovation work worth RM50,000 two years ago.

Wong Hong Jun, 40, formerly the owner of Murasaki Design & Builds, was charged with another person still at large with cheating Nigel Ong Tat Wai, 39, by deceiving the latter into depositing RM50,000 into the company allegedly for house renovation work.

The offence was allegedly committed at Taman Tasik Damai, Brickfields here at 12.15 pm on June 26, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and can be fined, if convicted.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Feb 14 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zuhairi Osman prosecuted, while lawyer Nurshuhada Imraanuar from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented the accused. -Bernama