Former lecturer loses RM1.4m to 'fake NSRC officer'

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lecturer lost more than RM1.4 million after being duped by an online financial scam syndicate posing as National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) officers.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the case reported in Kajang earlier this month was the highest recorded loss for cases involving impersonation of NSRC officers.

“In those cases, the victims will receive a call from an individual claiming to be an official from the NSRC who told them the NSRC would cancel their phone numbers due to complaints that the phone numbers were used to send illegal links and fraudulent messages.

“For investigation purposes, the call would then be transferred to another individual posing as a police officer,” he said at the CCID weekly press conference here today.

In the former lecturer’s case, he said the 61-year-old woman was duped by various instructions given by the imposters to transfer all her money to their accounts.

Ramli said the NRSC communication is a one-way communication, and it will not make calls to any individual and any call claiming to be from NSRC is a fraud.

Meanwhile, Ramli said that from Jan 1 to Feb 11, the CCID has opened 18 investigation papers regarding cases of fake NSRC officers involving losses of 1.4 million.

“To optimise efforts to eradicate and prevent online scam crimes, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) urges the victims to immediately contact the NSRC at 997 to report the incident.

“Ideally, the call should be made in less than 24 hours so that the chances of blocking the money that has been transferred is higher,” he added. -Bernama