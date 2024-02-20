French man loses way in Penang National Park

BALIK PULAU: A French man got lost for more than eight hours during a hike at the Penang National Park in Teluk Bahang before he was rescued early today.

A spokesman at the Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Penang said the department received an emergency call from Younes Oukali, 37, at 6.07 pm yesterday informing that he was lost.

Following that, he said, a search and rescue operation was mounted for the victim.

“The victim could be contacted on his mobile phone and this facilitated the search,” he said when contacted today.

He said the French man was rescued at 1.22 am today and then sent to a hospital for further examination.

Seventeen firemen from the Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the search and rescue operation. - Bernama