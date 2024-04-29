Govt plans initiatives to encourage installation of solar systems in public hospitals - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is planning some initiatives to encourage the installation and utilisation of solar energy systems in government hospitals through collaboration with the private sector to support energy transition efforts at the organisational level based on service-oriented approaches.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that this, which is part of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), will involve discussions with the Ministry of Health (MOH) besides taking into account existing financial allocations.

“What we plan is for them to work with the private sector as a service provider, where they (the private sector) will handle the installation, but there will be profit-sharing in terms of energy savings besides benefits in carbon trading.”

He said this to reporters after launching the solar power generation system with a capacity of 420 kilowatts for facilities under IHH Healthcare Malaysia at the Prince Court Medical Centre here today.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said that 88 per cent of the quota of 1,100 megawatts (MW) of the Net Energy Metering (NEM) Programme for solar panel installation on building rooftops for commercial and industrial users has been successfully allocated to various parties so far.

He said the current focus of energy transition will be on efforts to harness the potential of available renewable energy sources in the country, such as solar, biomass, biogas, and hydroelectric power.

“Among the renewable energy sources with potential, easy development at optimum cost, and utility-scale is utilising solar resources on the rooftops of premises and buildings,” he said.

Fadillah also praised the efforts of IHH Healthcare Malaysia, which utilised rooftop spaces in all 16 hospitals under its group across Malaysia for solar panel installation.

“IHH Healthcare’s initiative is a significant achievement towards Malaysia’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, in line with the country’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” he said.

According to IHH Healthcare’s statement, among the hospitals that have generated solar energy as of today are Penang Gleneagles Hospital, Pantai Laguna Merbok Hospital, Pantai Klang Hospital, Pantai Cheras Hospital, Pantai Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Pantai Ampang Hospital, and Pantai Batu Pahat Hospital.

The full launch of solar energy in all IHH Healthcare Malaysia hospital networks is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, witnessing a strategic partnership with Ditrolic Energy, one of the largest renewable energy developers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.