Hafizul’s firearms case for mention on June 30

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today fixed June 30 for mention of a case involving a travel agency manager facing seven charges including possession of firearms.

Judge Nik Habri Muhamad set the date after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad informed the court that today was set for the submission of documents and requested another date for the mention.

Lawyer Mohammad Shafiq Mohammad Lazim, representing Hafizul Hawari, 38, then told the court that his client has two other court cases.

“One is at the Gombak Timur Syariah Court, which has been set for mention on June 4 and another is at the Sepang Court on June 11,“ he said.

The case at the Sepang Sessions Court is for allegedly attempting to kill his wife and causing serious injury to the woman’s bodyguard.

Last April 24, Hafizul pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to the seven charges.

On the first charge, Hafizul was accused of illegally possessing a Glock 19 Austria pistol under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 [Act 37], which provides a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and a minimum of six lashes of the cane, if convicted.

For the second charge, he was accused of possessing 33 rounds of PMC 380 AUTO bullets without a valid licence under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 [Act 206], punishable under the same section, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

For the third charge, Hafizul was accused of possessing a clear plastic package containing ball-shaped firecrackers without a permit, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, punishable under the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

On the fourth, fifth, and sixth counts, he was charged with possession of three identification cards belonging to three individuals aged 29, 34, and 35, respectively, under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

All the offences were allegedly committed in a Honda Civic car in the compound of a private hospital here at around 3 pm on April 15.

On the seventh count, Hafizul was alleged to be driving a white Honda Civic car with a fake registration number, which violates Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and faces a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both upon conviction.

