KLIA shooter pleads not guilty on charge of attempted murder

PETALING JAYA: The man involved in a shooting incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 earlier this month pleaded not guilty today to charges of attempted murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Hafizul Hawari, 38, entered his plea before Sessions court judge Azrol Abdullah as he faces one count of attempting to murder Farah Isa, 37, by firing at her in the arrival hall of KLIA Terminal 1 around 1:09 am on April 14, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder carries a maximum 20-year jail term and a fine if convicted.

He also faces a separate charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to 37-year-old Nur Hadith Zaini, Farah’s bodyguard, using a dangerous weapon at the same date, time and location.

The second charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, fine, caning or any combination of the penalties.

The accused’s lawyer, Naim Mahmud, requested bail for his client, arguing that he still cares for his wife and poses no threat to her or her family.

However, the Selangor prosecution director opposed bail, stating he is a flight risk based on his arrest in Kota Bharu after fleeing the scene and evidence he attempted to cross the state border to escape.

Azrol denied bail due to the serious nature of the alleged crimes after hearing the arguments from both sides, and set the case for mention on June 11.

Yesterday, Hafizul faced seven additional charges including possession of firearms, ammunition, firecrackers, three different MyKad IDs and using a fake vehicle registration number. He pleaded not guilty to all seven charges in the separate hearing.

