KLIA shooter slapped with 7 charges in Kota Bharu

PETALING JAYA: The suspected gunman behind the April 14 shooting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), has pleaded not guilty to seven charges at the Kota Bharu Sessions court, here, today.

The accused Hafizul Hawari, and claimed trial for the charges before Sessions judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

According to the New Straits Times, for the first offence, the 38-year-old man was charged with possession of a Glock 19 Austria made in Turkey inside a Honda Civic with the registration number WXW3317 at KPJ Perdana Specialist Hospital here.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at 2pm on April 15 and charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The second offence, he was charged with possession of 33 bullets without a licence at the same place and date and charged under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

The third offence, Hafizul was in possession of a packet of fireball firecrackers without a permit at the same place and date and was charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

For the fourth to sixth offences, Hafizul was charged with possession of identity cards of three different individuals at the same place and date and was charged under Section 25 (1) (O) of the National Registration regulations 1990.

The seventh offence, he was allegedly to have used a fake registration plate on the Honda Civic at the same place and date and was charged under Section 108 (3) (f) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hafizul wasunrepresented, while Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohammad and Sitii Edabayu Subhan appeared for the prosecution.

No bail was offered by the prosecuting officers for the first to the third charges, but for the fourth to seventh charges, the judge allowed Hafizul to be released on RM10,000 bail with one surety for each charge.

Nik Habri also allowed the accused to be remanded at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

The sessions judge set May 23 for re-mention of all cases, document submission and for the accused to appoint a lawyer.

