Haj pilgrims reminded to practice cleanliness, maintain nation’s good image

MAKKAH: Malaysian haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman has urged all pilgrims to practice cleanliness wherever they are, particularly during their stay in Masyair, to maintain the nation’s good image.

Syed Saleh emphasised that the cleanliness of the pilgrims’ accommodations also reflects the spiritual success of their pilgrimage, adding that cleanliness is considered part of iman (faith).

“To achieve a mabrur haj, one of the essential aspects to maintain is cleanliness, as it is part of faith. Some people aim for a mabrur haj by performing multiple voluntary umrah pilgrimages but neglect cleanliness, especially in Masyair.

“Before Tabung Haji implemented the cleanliness campaign, the area was less taken care of by the pilgrims, and some left their tents in an unpleasant state. However, I am proud of the pilgrims’ positive attitude since we launched the campaign in 2017.”

He said this to the media after launching the Accommodation Cleanliness Programme at Maktab 84, Hotel Diary Al Saad here.

Also present were deputy head of the Malaysian haj delegation (welfare) Mohamed Hiekal Mohamed Yusuff and deputy head of the Malaysian haj delegation (medical) Dr Abdul Marsudi Manah.

Syed Saleh noted that since the cleanliness campaign was extended to the maktabs and pilgrims’ rooms in 2018, the level of cleanliness demonstrated by the pilgrims has improved significantly, earning praise from the Saudi Arabian government.

Malaysia remains the only country that has implemented such a campaign.

At the event, he also launched the Room Cleanliness Competition, which involves categories for male and female pilgrims in each maktab, aiming to instil not only the practice of cleanliness but also the spirit of teamwork and unity.

“Each room accommodates five to six pilgrims from various backgrounds and socio-economic statuses. Therefore, we hope to foster closer bonds and encourage cooperation among the pilgrims through this programme,” he said.

During the event, attendees were also graced with the recitation of Quranic verses by last year’s International Al-Quran Recitation Competition champion, Muhammad Qayyim Nizar Sarimi, who is visually impaired.