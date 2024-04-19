Hajiji: I learned a lot from the late Joseph Kurup

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix), said that he learned a lot from the late Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, especially in carrying out leadership responsibilities.

Hajiji said that he had also served as an Assistant Minister at the Sabah Industrial Development Ministry in 1994 under the late Joseph, which was an opportunity for him to see how the respected leader in Sabah worked.

He added that one of his sweetest memories was when Joseph took him to South Africa, Namibia and Mauritius in 1994, for him to gain experience and see foreign countries.

“I learned a lot and received views and advice from the late Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, and we will forever remember his service and devotion. Today, we lost a leader and friend with his passing,” he said to reporters, after paying his last respects to the deceased at Wisma Fook Lu Siew, here, today.

Joseph, 79, the founder of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (April 17).

Earlier, Hajiji’s arrival was greeted by Joseph’s son, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup. He also met with the deceased’s family members, including Joseph’s wife, Puan Sri Melinda Mak Soak Fong.

Local leaders and the people of Sabah were also present to pay their final respects, including Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam; and Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya.

Also present were members of the state government's cabinet, including the State Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun; State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew; and State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

The wake service for the former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister will be held for four days, starting today, before the funeral service on Tuesday (April 23).

Meanwhile, Arthur’s office, in a statement, said that the late Joseph’s remains were placed on Level 2, Wisma Fook Lu Siew, here so that the public could visit and pay their final respects.

“Family members, relatives, and close friends are welcome to pay their final respects, from 9 am until 8 pm,” read the statement.

The late Joseph’s remains were flown back to Sabah last night, and arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, here at 11.20 pm.